The Rise And Fall Of Raj Rajaratnam

Raj Rajaratnam used to be idolized. His life and career are ruined, but he’s considered lucky for only getting 11 years.

Raj Rajaratnam was just sentenced to 11 years in jail and fined $10 million for insider trading.Even though he was sentenced to serve the most years ever for insider trading, prosecutors and many others believed that Raj should go to jail for many more.



“No matter what the sentence,” Raj’s defending lawyer said, arguing for the judge’s mercy on Raj because of a degenerative, progressive health condition, “No one running a hedge fund would want to trade places with Raj.”

Three years ago, many would have jumped at the chance. In addition to providing nearly all of the damning evidence, the contentious wiretaps (Raj plans to appeal on the motion of suppressed wiretaps) also gave a look into the life of a billionaire: Raj’s vacations to France, Italy, Miami, and the Caribbean, his dinners at Nobu, Raj jet-setting, eating dinner with important people, getting honored at fancy dinner parties, and much more…

