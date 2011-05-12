Check Out Photos Of The Raj Trial And See Him Getting Convicted

Photo: Louis Lanzano/Bloomberg News

Raj Rajaratnam: GUILTY.”Raj’s sentence will be 12-15 years, and could be 20 years if Court found his misconduct particularly egregious. The fine is not really an issue in these types of cases. Restitution however could be as high as $60 million,” says White Collar Crime attorney Jeff Ifrah.



After an 8-week long trial, the alleged insider trader and billionaire, who is the most prominent investor to face trial in at least the last 15 years, was found guilty of all all 14 counts (we predicted he would be found guilty of 7).

Raj left court in a silver Mercedes S500. He was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

