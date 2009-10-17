Raj Rajaratnam Funded Sri Lankan Terror Group

Accused hedge fund inside trader Raj Rajaratnam is the single largest known U.S. contributor to a charity linked to the Tamil Tiger terror group in Sri Lanka, according to ABCNews.com.



ABC: A Sri Lankan native, Rajaratnam gave more than $3.5 million to the Tamil Rehabilitation organisation (TRO), whose assets were frozen by the U.S. Treasury Department in Nov. 2007 because of its alleged ties to the Tamil Tigers.

ABC also notes that Ranjithan’s home was raided by the FBI in 2006 because of his ties to TRO.

Besides the Tamils, Rajaratnam is a big Democratic party donor.

