Raj Rajaratnam: I Am Not A Crook!

Raj Rajaratnam is turning on his accusers, saying it was the government that acted illegally.



The Galleon hedge fund founder charged with $40 to $53 million in insider trading profits denied the SEC charges against him, saying the government violated his constitutional rights with its use of wiretaps.

Reuters: He said he did not provide benefits to anyone in exchange for any alleged insider information, and that research by Galleon analysts was “more detailed and precise” than any inside information he was alleged to obtain illegally.

Here’s the full response:

Raj Rajaratnam’s Court Response to S.E.C. Lawsuit



