Check Out Raj Rajaratnam On The Cover Of The NYPost





This is both awesome and sad.

Check out the cover of the NYPost after Raj Rajaratnam’s guilty conviction (he was found guilty on all 14 counts of insider trading) yesterday.

Raj’s “ship,” Galleon (A galleon was a large, multi-decked sailing ship used primarily by European states from the 16th to 18th centuries.) is sunk. And Raj looks so sad, like he did yesterday, after his conviction.

Click here to see the fabulous life of Raj Rajaratnam, billionaire >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.