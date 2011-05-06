RAJ RAJARATNAM: CONVICTED

Photo: Louis Lanzano/Bloomberg News
(UPDATE: Raj Rajaratnam just got convicted on all counts.)
After an 8-week long trial, the alleged insider trader and billionaire, who is the most prominent investor to face trial in at least the last 15 years, is awaiting the jury’s decision. STILL.
A prosecuting attorney on the trial told us, “I was on a case that took 2 1/2 weeks for the jury to deliberate. And that wasn’t as complicated at this one.”
So get patient because this could take a LOT longer.
Raj just underwent emergency surgery on his foot (he had a bacterial infection) on Sunday. His lawyer explained the foot surgery in a note after intense speculation following Raj’s mystery absence on Monday.
On Friday May 6, Raj limped back into court with a blue medial shoe on his right foot.
The only indication we have of how the jury’s decision is going is that the jury requested a lot of the defence’s best evidence. Last week, the prosecution was visibily worried about it. Even with the new juror, the wiretaps that the jury is requesting indicate that they are sympathetic towards Raj.
Will he be convicted? Most people say yes. If so, he’s looking at a jail term of up to 25 years. (But 12 years is the current guess at how many years he’ll get, max.)
Whatever happens, we'll be inside the courtroom today to let you know what happens immediately.
The trial has been gathering swarms of curious on-lookers: paparazzi, reporters, and people who mysteriously won't tell you why they're there
Raj's trial has been taking place at the United States District Court in Manhattan, named after former Senator Patrick Moynihan, for the last 6 weeks
These documents are labled with the name of ex-McKinsey employee Anil Kumar. He was the first to testify.
And here he is (with a female who acted like his bodyguard) smiling on Wednesday April 20. Is he smiling because he's wearing his favourite tie?
At the end of trial each day, Raj's driver pulls up in a black suburban and waits for him outside in a suit and tie.
The driver opens up the trunk to prep for Raj's arrival. What do you think he's got stashed back there under that coat?
Doors are opened in anticipation of Raj's arrival. A black Suburban with black leather interior. Nice!
Sometimes everyone has a long wait until Raj emerges from the courtroom. But look at that kid go! (Outside the courthouse is a skate-boarding free zone.)
You know Raj is about to come out when you see these men, who are part of Raj's team (Galleon's lawyers, perhaps). When they visit him in court, they exit in front of him by a few minutes.
On April 27th, when the defence won a small victory (the prosecution got upset that the jury wanted to re-examine only the defence's best evidence), he came out smiling broadly. A moment later, so did the rest of the Raj team
These are the lawyers prosecuting Raj for the government. The main two are Jonathan Streeter (far left) and Adam Brodsky (far right).
When Raj is about to leave court, his driver gets a call that Raj is on his way and finds out which exit (back or front) he'll be leaving out of.
Watching Dowd's fingers usually indicate how the trial is going. On April 25, he gave cameramen the middle finger. On April 27, a thumbs up. Here he is smiling and pointing at the camera. (Raj is smiling from the backseat.)
Usually Raj exits out the back entrance. Here he is on one of the last days: Wednesday April 20. He's wearing his favourite tie.
Look at this man in the spread-eagle position protecting Raj as he gets into the back seat. That's dedication.
One day, to avoid the swarm, Raj staged a fake out and his driver suddenly took off for an unknown location.
He drove off for what could be his last weekend as an innocent man. Today he's back in court and the jury could convict him of 14 counts of insider trading.
