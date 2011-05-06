RAJ RAJARATNAM: CONVICTED

Photo: Louis Lanzano/Bloomberg News

(UPDATE: Raj Rajaratnam just got convicted on all counts.)



After an 8-week long trial, the alleged insider trader and billionaire, who is the most prominent investor to face trial in at least the last 15 years, is awaiting the jury’s decision. STILL.

A prosecuting attorney on the trial told us, “I was on a case that took 2 1/2 weeks for the jury to deliberate. And that wasn’t as complicated at this one.”

So get patient because this could take a LOT longer.

Missed what’s been happening?

Raj just underwent emergency surgery on his foot (he had a bacterial infection) on Sunday. His lawyer explained the foot surgery in a note after intense speculation following Raj’s mystery absence on Monday.

On Friday May 6, Raj limped back into court with a blue medial shoe on his right foot.

The only indication we have of how the jury’s decision is going is that the jury requested a lot of the defence’s best evidence. Last week, the prosecution was visibily worried about it. Even with the new juror, the wiretaps that the jury is requesting indicate that they are sympathetic towards Raj.

Will he be convicted? Most people say yes. If so, he’s looking at a jail term of up to 25 years. (But 12 years is the current guess at how many years he’ll get, max.)

Whatever happens, we’ll be inside the courtroom today to let you know what happens immediately. Miss what happened so far?

