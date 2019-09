Photo: CNBC

Good news for Raj Rajaratnam.Danielle Chiesi, who just plead guilty on charges related to insdier trading, won’t flip or cooperate says CNBC.



She’s just taking her prison time, though because she plead it will probably be about 3 years, as opposed to the 10 maximum.

