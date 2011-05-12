The Fabulous Life Of Billionaire Raj Rajaratnam (Before He Was Convicted)





As you probably know, Raj Rajaratnam was just found guilty of all 14 counts on insider trading and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

The insider trading evidence that was revealed in the wiretaps of Raj’s conversations with a spunky (some people might even say slutty, or as Raj put it, “trashy”) hedge fund analyst, McKinsey execs, a Goldman board member, and an Intel executive was fascinating. We covered it extensively.

In addition to all of the damning evidence, the tapes also gave a look into the life of a billionaire: Raj’s vacations to France, Italy, Miami, and the Caribbean, his dinners at Nobu, Raj jet-setting, eating dinner with important people, getting honored at fancy dinner parties, and much more…

