Raj Rajaratnam Big Democratic Booster

The Democrats have lost another source of political funding.
It turns out arrested hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam — charged in a $20 million insider trading case — has given big to the party in power.
Here are his largest cumulative contributions this decade, according to data from OpenSecrets:
- $26,700 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee
- $26,200 to the Democratic National Committee Services Corp.
- $11,100 to Hillary Clinton
- $10,000 to the New Jersey Democratic State Committee
- $4,600 to Barack Obama
- $2,000 to Charles Schumer
We’ll see who decides to give it back or donate the funds to charity.
