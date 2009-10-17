Raj Rajaratnam Big Democratic Booster

The Democrats have lost another source of political funding.



It turns out arrested hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam — charged in a $20 million insider trading case — has given big to the party in power.

Here are his largest cumulative contributions this decade, according to data from OpenSecrets:

$26,700 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee

$26,200 to the Democratic National Committee Services Corp.

$11,100 to Hillary Clinton

$10,000 to the New Jersey Democratic State Committee

$4,600 to Barack Obama

$2,000 to Charles Schumer

We’ll see who decides to give it back or donate the funds to charity.

