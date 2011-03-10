The Raj Jurors Have To Change The Channel If They See Raj On TV

The judge gave the eighteen jurors selected for the Raj trial a big list of rules to prevent them from forming any opinions about the case that didn’t come from the defence or the prosecution.



Some of them are obvious, like don’t discuss the case with reporters and don’t talk to each other about it.

But some of the rules sound like they might impact their lives on top of the two months they each have to take off work.

Like if they’re listening to the radio and someone mentions Raj, they’re supposed to plug their ears, leave the room, or change the channel.

Here are the rules Judge Holwell gave the jurors:

Don’t read or listen to anything about the case

Change the channel if something about the case comes on TV

Don’t Facebook or Myspace or Twitter commentary relating to the case

Don’t engage in any commentary about the case at all

Don’t talk to each other or anyone else about the case

Disregard all of the reports you’ve read in the media

Don’t do any research about this trial or others like it

Don’t go on Google and look up “insider trading” or anything relating to this case or any like it

So outside of the 8 hours they’ll be spending inside the jury room listening to both sides for the next two months, they’ll have to be on the look out for anything and everything Raj-related and stay the hell away from it.

