UPDATE: Raj Does Not Limp, But Walks Back Into Court Wearing A Blue Medical Shoe

Photo: idrawdigital

Raj Rajaratnam is back!After being absent from court for 3 days because of a foot infection that required emergency surgery, Raj returned to trial today.



According to Reuters, the hedge fund manager “walked with a slight limp as he arrived on the 17th floor of the Manhattan federal court building with his lawyers. He was wearing a thick blue vinyl medical shoe on his right foot.”

UPDATE: Originally our title said, “Raj limps back into court wearing…” But we were at the trial later in the day, and Raj was not limping.

Click here to see what’s been happening at the Raj trial >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.