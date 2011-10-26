BOMBSHELL REPORT: Former Goldman Director Raj Gupta To Be Charged Criminally With Insider Trading

Bombshell from Dealbook: Rajat Gupta, the former McKinsey Chairman and Goldman board member will be charged criminally with insider trading in the Galleon case.



Gupta has been in a cloud of suspicion over leaking confidential information to Raj Rajaratnam, the Galleon hedge fund manager, who was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison.

He has previously been charged in a civil capacity by the SEC relating to his conveying the fact that Goldman was to received an investment from Berkshire Hathaway during the financial crisis.

