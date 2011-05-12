Now that Raj Rajaratnam has been found guilty on all 14 counts, it is on to the next one for the Government. The Galleon Group founder will probably spend the next 10-20 years in prison, and anyone with Galleon on their resume will scramble to remove it from their personal work history. In that regard, can someone please alert the NY Post and other news services that Mike Kimelman never traded for The Galleon Group?



The NY Post ran the story below yesterday.

Jurors in the Raj Rajaratnam insider-trading trial ended their 11th day of deliberations yesterday without a verdict — but with some picturesque mementos of their time together.

After court ended, five jurors — including a New York City school teacher, a nurse and a graphic designer for Apple Inc. — sat in front of the fountain in Foley Square, near the Manhattan federal court where they’ve been deliberating for three weeks, and took turns snapping group photos.

With smiles aplenty, they looked like a group that really got along. While they may not have forged a consensus on the 14-count indictment, they seemed to have forged a friendship.

click Here for full article.

