Check Out How Raj Tricked The Paparazzi And Thought It Was Hilarious

This is what happens when you DON’T have a safe getaway plan ready.

Yesterday when Raj left the courtroom, where he’s on trial for insider trading, we caught every embarrassing detail on film.(For example, there was a woman escorting him out who looked like a bodyguard, the nervous twitch.)



But today, he out-smarted us.

He went out the FRONT entrance, and tricked everyone.

