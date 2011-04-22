Check Out How Raj Tricked The Paparazzi And Thought It Was Hilarious

Yesterday when Raj left the courtroom, where he’s on trial for insider trading, we caught every embarrassing detail on film.(For example, there was a woman escorting him out who looked like a bodyguard, the nervous twitch.)
But today, he out-smarted us.
He went out the FRONT entrance, and tricked everyone.
And this is what the scene yesterday looked like. Lots of escorts, and lots of paparazzi. We can see why Raj would want to avoid this.
Here's how the fake-out happened. These two well-dressed men have been at the Raj trial on important days and we suspect they were in on the plan. They exited the side entrance first, just like they did yesterday. But then nothing happened. No Raj.
So we looked to the front of the building, which is back there (behind the bushes). Now see the sign that says there's no skateboarding allowed?
This is a closer shot of the front of the building and look! A rule-defying skateboarder. We're pretty positive he wasn't part of the plan, but he sure dazzled us for a minute.
Spotted! Turns out Raj's driver waited at the side entrance to fake everyone out, drove around in a loop, and parked in front of the court building.
Here's where he parked outside the courtroom (the building the sun is shining the spotlight on). Raj must have walked right out the front.
UPDATE: Bloomberg News was able to catch him on tape as he entered the car. Looks like Raj thought the fake out was hilarious!
Minutes later, the car drove off and Raj was whisked away for the weekend, which might be his last one free for a while. A guilty verdict could await him as early as Monday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.