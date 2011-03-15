Raj Explains How To Create A Fake Email Trail In 3 Simple Steps

When federal prosecutor Jonathan Streeter made his opening statements in the Raj Rajaratnam trial last week, he talked about fake email chains that Raj created to conceal his alleged insider trading, which the government would use as evidence to prove a conspiracy.



Yesterday in court, apart from more testimony by former McKinsey executive Anil Kumar, the jury also heard a number of the wiretapped conversations that the FBI recorded before Raj’s arrest in 2009.

One of those was a conversation from April 22, 2008, between Raj and a Galleon managing director, Krish Panu.

As background to the call: Raj got in touch with Panu after Kumar revealed details about a deal involving tech company, Spansion.

That’s when Raj suggested Panu get into the business of letter-writing…

Photo: USDOJ

Photo: USDOJ

Another hedge fund manager is also dealing with some email troubles: Dan Loeb is about to have some really ugly emails go public >

Here’s 11 embarrassing Wall Street emails that will remind you why you should never use email again >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.