Raj Attorney Gives A Cameraman The Middle Finger!

This was right after the driver pushed the cameraman aside.

Tension down at the court house, as Raj and his defence team await the jury to return its verdict…Courtney Comstock, who is down there, saw attorney John Down flip off a cameraman.



The heated encounter was after the driver had shut the door after Raj got in the back seat. Paparazzi were crowding around Raj and Dowd, who was in the front seat.

As the driver walked around the front of the car to the driver’s seat, he swatted away a cameraman who had a camera in the his face.

The cameraman shouted, “Hey, don’t touch my lens!” And hit his fist on the hood of the car. “What are you going to do, now?” He asked.

After the cameraman hit the hood. Dowd flicked off the cameraman a moment later.

Dowd flipped him off through the window.”Do it again!” The cameraman prodded. But Dowd kept his middle finger down this time.

CNBC got it on video. According to a cameraman, Dowd also said, “Fu*k you,” three times this morning.

The jury is scheduled to reconvene at 9:30 AM tomorrow.

