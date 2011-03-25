Here's How Raj Told A Colleague, I Don't Want To Hire You Because You're Too Engrossed In Yourself

Amit Chandra

Amit Chandra is a pretty powerful man in India’s investor community.For most of his career, he was the head of the Indian bank of Merrill Lynch. He also co-founded New Silk Route (NSR) with billionaire hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, former Goldman board member Rajat Gupta and Parag Saxena, a big private equity guy in India.



So when Chandra told his colleague Raj that he was leaving NSR and that he wanted to sue Gupta and Saxena, Raj considered hiring him.

But then two things stopped him.

“He’s too engrossed in his own importance,” says Raj.

And “he trash talked NSR.”

So Raj didn’t hire him. But he told Chandra a very different story about why he wouldn’t be good for Galleon, probably to stay on his good side.

Now, Chandra is a managing director at Bain Capital, a private equity firm, in India.

Read the conversation below to see why Raj didn’t want to hire Chandra. And then check out how Raj throws him off wanting to work at Galleon.

So that’s two tips from Raj. Don’t hire people who trash their former employer. And if you don’t want to hire a colleague, but don’t want it to be awkward, throw them off your trail rather than tell them “no.”

