Raiz has passed $1 billion in managed funds as Australians lean in to micro-investing products

Raiz has passed $1 billiion in managed funds with an average of $3,000 per user.

The ASX-listed platform is now the market leader in micro-investing in Australia, with a growing presence in Malaysia and Indonesia, and has plans to meet demand in Thailand and Vietnam, too.

Raiz managing director George Lucas said the milestone offers itself as a “huge validation” of the platform’s business model.

One of Australia’s earliest entrants into micro-investing retail investing market, Raiz — formerly known as Acorn — has passed $1 billion in funds under management in Australia, as the average customer balance on the platform grows to an average of close to $3,000.

Since its launch in 2016, Raiz says its app has had more than 2.3 million downloads, while signups to the platform have grown to 2.2 million with an average of more than half a million active monthly users, 85% of whom are said to be under the age of 45.

“Seven years ago, the concept of an investment app accessible to anyone on a smartphone, and as little as $5 to invest, was no more than a pipe dream,” Lucas said.

“The Raiz team has worked hard to make this dream come true — and you can see what has been achieved as we pass the $1 billion milestone in Australia.”

The platform’s micro-investing product, which allows users to make investments as small as a couple of cents with its transaction round-up feature, accounts for $815 million, while its super fund accounts for $185 million worth of the platform’s asset pool.

Raiz is also thought to be the first retail investing platform in Australia to offer its users exposure to Bitcoin, which it caps at 5% within an investor’s managed portfolio, and has been a drawing point for investors of all experience levels who have taken to the platform.

Joint Group CEO Brendan Malone said the platform has in large part been able to attract a diverse range of demographics to the platform because of the user experience.

“Raiz isn’t just for novices. As our customers get more sophisticated and grow their knowledge, they want to take more control over their portfolio allocations,” Malone said.

“That’s why we introduced the Custom Portfolio, which allows them to build their own personalised portfolio by choosing the target weightings for up to 16 ETFs and Bitcoin.”

But a vast majority of the platform’s investor funds, in step with investors across the market, are being tipped into ETFs.

Market analysts say the growth of Australia’s ETF industry could still only be in its embryonic stages, after October saw the space tie up yet another market capitalisation record even as the rest of the market lulled.

As October drew to a close, the Australian ETF industry set a fresh market cap record of $126.9 billion, up $1.7 billion on the $125.3 billion recorded in September.

Ilan Israelstam, chief commercial officer at ETF provider BetaShares, told Business Insider Australia that the last four months have been a boon for ETFs in Australia, where herds of first-time retail investors and a recent surge in institutional investment could see records set for months to come.

“I think more and more investors of all shapes and sizes are using them to express their views,” Israelstam said.

“Whether it be financial advisers using them more in their practices, or self-managed super fund investors taking them up, in some cases it’s becoming the default way they [are starting to] invest.”

Micro-investing apps like Raiz have been major contributors to the total in-flows poured into the Australian ETF market. Total in-flows across the ETF industry were $2.4 billion through October, down slightly on September’s $2.9 billion record.

It’s a shift reflected by Investment Trends data released earlier this year, which found that there are about 1.25 million active investors in Australia, the majority of whom invest via micro-investing products than they do on the ASX directly.