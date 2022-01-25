Micro-investing platform Raiz says it now has nearly 300,000 paying Australian customers as everyday folks dive into the share market

Micro-investing platform Raiz revealed its December 2021 quarter results, featuring paying customer growth.

The company boasts nearly 300,000 paying Australian users, thanks to retail investing heating up.

The company said it hopes to build its user base further in 2022 with the help of Seven West Media.

Micro-investment platform Raiz has celebrated its end-of-year results, boasting over a billion dollars in local funds under management as Australians tip their cash into ETFs at record volumes.

In its December 2021 results, released Tuesday, the Sydney-based firm boasted about its significant investment total — which it first claimed in November last year.

Beyond that impressive total, Raiz also revealed that paying Australian customers ticked up by 1% over the quarter, to 291,205.

Evened out, that suggests Raiz managed around $3,500 per paying customer at the end of 2021.

That’s a comparatively small total compared to more established investment platforms, but Raiz managing director and joint group CEO George Lucas said the company was “delighted by the satisfactory growth” in Australia.

Joint group CEO Brendan Malone said the result was notable given the “persistent COVID-19 pandemic which continues to distort Australia’s broader economic performance and the proper functioning of its financial markets”.

Raiz’s local growth through 2021 ran parallel to the appetite of Australian retail investors for ETFs, which comprise a considerable portion of the app’s funds under management.

Local ETF market capitalisation hit a record $136.9 billion over the course of the year, an annual increase of 44%.

In overseas markets, Raiz celebrated the tripling of its Indonesian paying customer base, which hit 200,000 by the end of the quarter, and the growth of its Malaysian business to just under 100,000 paying users.

The increase of local funds under management and paying customers abroad “clearly demonstrate the attractiveness of our product,” said Lucas, who last week declared micro-investing “is an idea whose time has come”.

That may be the case, but investors did not immediately flock to Raiz shares themselves after Tuesday’s announcement.

Market anxiety over Tuesday’s cost of living index and Raiz’ position in the broader tech stock sell-off may have also contributed to dampened activity.

By 4pm, ASX-listed Raiz shares traded around $1.37, down from the intraday high of $1.50 and well below the August 2021 high of $2.03.

That spike was driven by Seven West Media’s investment of $10 million in the company for a 6.6% stake.

Some $8 million of that investment will take the form of advertising across Seven’s massive broadcast network, which Raiz hopes will attract even more micro-investors through 2022 and beyond.