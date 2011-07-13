Raising The Debt Ceiling Still Unpopular With Americans

Photo: Gallup

40-two per cent of Americans say they would vote against raising the debt ceiling while only 22 per cent would support such a move, according to a Gallup Poll released Tuesday.Among Republicans, 60 per cent would oppose the measure, while 46 per cent of independents and 21 per cent of Democrats would also vote it down. Just over one-third of those polled did not know enough about the issue to offer an opinion.



A majority of Americans are more concerned about runaway spending than the consequences if the debt ceiling were not raised.

Respondents also said they trusted Congressional Republicans about the same as President Obama on issues relating to the federal debt and the deficit, garnering 46 per cent to 43 per cent, respectively. Independents found Republicans to be more trustworthy by a significant margin.

The number of people who would vote for raising the debt ceiling are only slightly raised from May, when 19 per cent of those polled said they would vote for an increase.

The margin of error was ±4 percentage points.

Read the full poll results here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.