How To Raise Your Kids Entirely Online

Ubooly is a Furby-like toy powered by your iPhone or iPod Touch, which fits right inside the stuffed animal.

The Ubooly iPhone app comes with games, stories, and jokes to help parents entertain their kids.

You might wonder why parents would want to give up their iPhones to their kids, but even with electronic recycling programs and buyback programs like Gazelle, there's a staggering number of people who still hold on to their old electronics. A recent Gazelle survey found that 51 per cent of smartphone users keep their old smartphones in a drawer or closet.

Cost: $29.99 for toy