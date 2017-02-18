Watch a fire truck fall off the side of a freeway during California's massive rainstorm

Screenshot via Rob McMillan/KABC A San Bernardino County fire truck hang off the side of Interstate 15 during California rain storm.

A major rain storm underway in California has already caused significant damage throughout the Los Angeles area on Friday night.

A portion of Interstate 15 was washed away, KABC reporter Rob McMillan said, leaving a San Bernardino County fire truck teetering off the side of the road. It didn’t stay there. The truck tumbled off the highway, as seen in the video below:

No one was hurt, McMillan said. Heavy rainfall in California is particularly hazardous because of the possibility of mudslides, sinkholes, and other hazards.

This was the Santa Clara River in Santa Clarita earlier in the day:

Two cars fell into a sinkhole in Studio City, about seven miles from Hollywood:

And a tree fell into a building in Westwood:

The severe storm could bring California’s heaviest rainfall in six years, after months of wet weather that has dramatically eased California’s years-long drought, Reuters reported.

The heavy rain and melting snowpack threatened to undermine a spillway at one of the largest dams in the country, which prompted the evacuation of 188,000 residents earlier this week.

