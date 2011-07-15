RAINMAKERS WANTED: Business Insider Is Hiring An Events Sponsorship Salesperson

Are you driven to succeed? Join our event sales team!

Photo: AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Business Insider is hiring a Sponsorship Sales Manager to join our growing events team.This position is responsible for selling sponsorship packages to existing and new clients to support the Business Insider portfolio of events. The ideal candidate is sharp, creative, tuned into the digital world, and enjoys the thrill of the hunt.



Among other talents, you should have excellent relationship-building skills, experience in generating new business, and the ability to think strategically. You should have at least two years of experience in conference and/or media sales and excellent communication and organizational skills. The ideal candidate is entrepreneurial and has the will and ability to substantially grow our existing business.

If interested, please send your resume and salary requirements to Megan Knapp at [email protected] Note: This position is full-time with benefits, and is based in our New York City office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.