Chicago Ad Agency Denies That It Was Raining Poop In Its Office Today

If you thought you were having a tough time with the bad weather brought on by the “polar vortex,” you might want to take a look at this Instagram video posted by an employee of the Chicago advertising agency Arc Worldwide.

It seems the miserable weather in Chicago — deemed “too cold for polar bears” after wind chill temperatures hit -42 degrees Monday — burst a few pipes in Arc Worldwide’s office in the Leo Burnett Building.

Art director Kasey Moore was kind enough to post this video of his office being drenched on Instagram, alongside the caption, “So… This is happening on my floor at work. Poo eruption.”:

Though Moore termed the incident a “poo eruption,” a Leo Burnett spokesperson denied that the liquid raining down on the office contained feces.

“While we appreciate the creativity, rest assured that it’s only dust and water,” the spokesperson told Business Insider in an e-mail.

Arc Worldwide works to understand how consumers use technology to make their purchase decisions and helps brands like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s reach these shoppers while they’re in the store.

