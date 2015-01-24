Boston Consulting Guru Explains How To Prepare For The Workforce Crisis That Is Coming In 2030

TED BCG senior partner Rainer Strack.

In 2030, there will be more jobs than workers able to fill them in many of the world’s largest economies, according to Boston Consulting Group senior partner Rainer Strack.

In his October TED Talk, Strack explained that the world is facing a labour shortage and skills mismatch. However, he said it’s not too late to begin employee development and recruitment strategies that take a global perspective.

Scroll down to see the key points of his presentation, which you can watch in full at TED’s site.

