Rainbow Room: BRB After Recession's Done

In a blow to fans of $40 pasta, the Ciprianis have announced that they’re temporarily closing the restaurant portion of the Rainbow Room because of the economic crisis and their ongoing dispute with their landlord. We’re not exactly sure how the latter affected the restaurant’s closing, but the Ciprianis did say they’d keep the bar portion of the space open, which is probably smart because even if people aren’t eating out, they’re definitely still drinking—a lot.



Gothamist: The Rainbow Room has announced that while times are tough, it will close its doors on the restaurant portion of the 65th floor landmark, the Rainbow Grill. Operators of the Rainbow Room, the Cipriani family, told WNBC, “We are currently planning on temporarily closing the Rainbow Grill, which will operate as a bar only…due to the current economic crisis in New York and around the world, on top of an ongoing dispute with our landlord.”

