Creating rainbow pottery with liquid porcelain

- Forest Ceramic Co. is known for its colored porcelain wares.
- Each piece is made through a process known as slip casting.
- Valeri Aleksandrov and Sean Forest Roberts say the process took them eight years to develop.
Sean Forest Roberts and Valeri Aleksandrov of Forest Ceramic Co. have developed a slip-casting technique to create rainbow marbling on porcelain wares. Their carving and marbling processes are inspired by the randomness of structures in nature. Each colored vase is one of a kind.
