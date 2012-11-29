A Giant Rainbow Appeared Over New York City Last Night

New Yorkers walking around lower Manhattan were mystified to see a massive rainbow appear in the city sky last evening around 8 p.m.



It wasn’t a strange weather phenomenon or alien invasion, but an art installation set up in response to Hurricane Sandy. The rainbow, by artist Yvette Mattern, was made of seven laser beams projected from the top of The Standard hotel in Chelsea.

It was aimed at parts of New York City hit hardest by the storm, including the Rockaways, and was presented by the Art Production Fund with donations from Lightwave International.

If you’re in New York City and you missed the show last night, the rainbow will be on display through November 29, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Have a good photo of the rainbow? Send it to [email protected] and we’ll add it in.

From Bleecker and Morton Sts.

Photo: Ali Smolens

From Sullivan and Houston Sts.

Photo: Richard Marot

On Bleecker Street

Photo: Diana Smirnov

Photo: Art Production Fund

Photo: Art Production Fund

Photo: Art Production Fund

On Bleecker St.

Photo: ShadowPR/Twitter

From a Christopher St. rooftop

Photo: Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Photo: @Katarinawong/Twitter

From Christopher St. and 7th Ave.

Photo: Hilary Beber

