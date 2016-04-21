People are going nuts for a rainbow grilled cheese from Hong Kong

A grilled cheese sandwich from Hong Kong is the latest entrant in the viral rainbow food craze. It’s from KALA Toast, and it’s called the “KALA-ful Choice.”

It features a blend of yellow, blue, red, and green cheeses. Each of the coloured cheeses are flavored, so the sandwich has hints of lavender, basil, and tomato.

The restaurant started selling the sandwich around Christmas last year, and now it’s a full-fledged online hit.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Carl Mueller.

