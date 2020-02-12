These trees turn into rainbows as they lose their bark, and the pictures are magical

SEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock The rainbow eucalyptus tree is the only species of eucalyptus native to the northern hemisphere.

Eucalyptus deglupta trees, otherwise known as rainbow eucalyptus trees or rainbow gum trees, are known around the world for their bright, neon-striped bark.

The rainbow effect is created as the bark peels off throughout each season, revealing the fresh, bright-green bark below.

As each layer of bark matures, it turns shades of blue, purple, orange, and red.

Though rainbow eucalyptus trees are native to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, they can also be found in the US.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you – these trees really are the colour of the rainbow.

Found mainly in Hawaii, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, Eucalyptus deglupta trees, otherwise known as rainbow eucalyptus trees, are one of nature’s most beautiful natural wonders.

If you want to know exactly how the trees’ bark becomes rainbow-hued, or just want to look at some beautiful photos of rainbow eucalyptus trees, you’re in luck.

Rainbow eucalyptus trees are also known by their official name Eucalyptus deglupta.

jaboo2foto/Shutterstock The bark of the rainbow eucalyptus tree.

Source: Gardening Know How

The trees are native to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea.

Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Maui, Hawaii.

Source: Tour Maui

However, they can also be found in Hawaii and in the southern regions of California, Texas, and Florida.

Jerry Lin/Shutterstock Ivy climbing tree on a eucalyptus tree trunk.

Source: Gardening Know How

People around the world are amazed by the trees’ bark, which turns multicoloured naturally.

Suzanne Jones and Co/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus trunk in Hawaii.

The bark of Eucalyptus deglupta trees peels off throughout the year, creating a rainbow-like effect as it reveals the fresh, bright green bark below.

SEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus tree in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Source: Gardening Know How

As each layer of new bark matures, it turns shades of blue, purple, orange, and red.

gg-foto/Shutterstock The trunk of a rainbow eucalyptus in Kauai, Hawaii.

Source: Amusing Planet

The rainbow eucalyptus tree is the only species of eucalyptus native to the northern hemisphere.

A. Michael Brown/Shutterstock Base of a rainbow eucalyptus tree in Kauai, Hawaii.

Source: Gardening Know How

Rainbow eucalyptus trees thrive in moist environments and can grow up to 3 feet per season.

Danita Delmont/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Maui, Hawaii.

Source: Gardening Know How

The trees can grow to 250 feet tall in native environments, but only 125 feet in the US.

Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Kauai, Hawaii.

Source: Gardening Know How

In 1929, the first rainbow eucalyptus tree was planted in Hawaii at Wahiawa Botanical Gardens on O’ahu.

Jef Wodniack/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus trees in Hawaii.

Source: Tour Maui

The species was brought to Hawaii to help remedy deforestation.

Ilya Images/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus trees in Maui, Hawaii.

Source: Tour Maui

Not only are rainbow eucalyptus trees beautiful to look at, but oils extracted from their leaves are believed to have a relaxing, almost medicinal effect.

CREATISTA/Shutterstock Bent branch of large eucalyptus deglupta tree on Maui.

Source: Tour Maui

Now, tourists from across the world visit Hawaii and other countries to marvel at the rainbow-coloured bark of the rainbow eucalyptus trees.

Ilya Images/Shutterstock Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Hawaii.

Source: Tour Maui

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.