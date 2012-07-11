These Incredibly colourful Trees Aren't Spray Painted

The Rainbow Eucalyptus tree has been billed as the “most colourful tree on Earth” due its unique, multi-coloured trunk.



The dramatic stripes of green, yellow, orange and purple are caused when bark flakes at different times, according to Environmental Graffiti’s Simone Preuss.

The bark starts off as green and turns purple and eventually orange over time.

You’ll find the Rainbow Eucalyptus tree in the forests of New Guinea. Assuming you don’t plan on travelling to that part of the world any time soon, here are few pictures of the spectacular tree:

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Vie Vie/Flickr

