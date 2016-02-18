The Brooklyn shop that makes rainbow bagels has been completely mobbed

The Brooklyn bagel store that produces rainbow bagels has “closed indefinitely” for renovations, Gothamist reports.

Ever since Business Insider sister publication INSIDER published a video showing how The Bagel Store’s signature product is made, the Brooklyn bagelry has been slammed with web orders and lines around the block.

The rainbow bagel was even the subject of a five-minute produced clip on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” in which the host and “Broad City” stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson found themselves in an alternate rainbow bagel universe ruled by an evil bagel king.

Here’s the video that started the craze:

Now, the Bagel Store on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg is shutting down “indefinitely” for upgrades. The store’s other location on Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn will remain open.

The Bagel Store owner Scot Rossillo has been making the candy-coloured creations for twenty years, but they seem to have hit a nerve with Instagram-loving foodies, who line up daily for a chance to buy one of the 800 rainbow bagels made each day.



The Colbert clip:

Here’s hoping the rainbow bagels return in greater quantities than before!

