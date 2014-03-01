Los Angeles Braces For Crazy Traffic And Mudslides As Heavy Rain Hits

Southern California is getting hit by the heaviest rain it has seen in years, and forecasters are expecting four to six inches to fall on the area before it’s over — along with worse traffic than usual and dangerous mudslides.

Rain last night led to a small mudslide in Azusa and 77 traffic accidents, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The county’s public transit system is reporting “minor weather related delays” on all lines, and it’s the only thing local TV stations are talking about:

To help locals who aren’t used to driving in rainy weather, the LA Times published a few tips, including slow down, allow extra room, and don’t slam on the brakes if you skid on wet weather. The Los Angeles DOT is urging residents to “travel with extra caution.”

Jimmy Kimmel has already mocked these dramatic responses:

We’re seeing some evidence that the nasty weather is affecting commutes this morning:

But the real concern isn’t worse traffic than usual, it’s mudslides and flooding. In Glendora, northeast of LA and at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains, some residents have been ordered to evacuate. The order will remain in place until “officials determine the risk to life and property from debris and mudflows has subsided sufficiently,” the City said in a press release.

In neighbouring Azusa, officials warn of “mud and debris flows near recent burn scars” from wildfires, and have ordered residents of 11 homes to evacuate.

