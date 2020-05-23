Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga hold hands and dance their hearts out in the 'Rain On Me' music video

Callie Ahlgrim
Lady Gaga/YouTube‘Rain On Me’ is a single from Lady Gaga’s forthcoming sixth album, ‘Chromatica.’
  • Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their long-awaited collaboration, “Rain On Me,” on Friday.
  • The music video, which also arrived on Friday, is a futuristic dreamscape that celebrates resilience and girl power.
  • The two pop stars perform elaborate dance routines and have multiple stylish outfit changes, often while holding hands and supporting each other.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

