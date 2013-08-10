You've Never Seen Anything Like This Railroad Tank Car Implosion

Everyone knows that explosions are cool. But let’s be honest, if you spend a lot of time on the Internet you’ve probably seen quite a few.
But you probably haven’t seen many implosions.
When the difference between the outward facing pressure of a container (the air inside a tank pushing on the inside) is sufficiently lower than the inward facing pressure (the weight of the atmosphere on the surface), a container will collapse on itself suddenly.
Now, that might not sound all that impressive. But check out this GIF we found on Reddit of a railroad tank car imploding after the air is sucked out with the vacuum safety valves disabled:
A jaded Internet user might think that it’s sped up or CGI, but it isn’t. Here’s a YouTube video of the implosion as proof:
