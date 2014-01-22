HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Railroad Tycoon Is Selling His 87-Acre Connecticut Horse Farm For $US55 Million

Hunter Harrison,Canada’s top-earning CEO, just put his sprawling Ridgefield, Conn. horse farm on the market for $US55 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Harrison came out of retirement last year to head Canadian Pacific Railway and is ready to move on from Double H Farm, listed with Sally Slater, a horse property expert at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Double H has three houses, one dating back to the 18th century, and sits on 87 acres. There are indoor and outdoor riding rings, two barns, 12 paddocks and three luxury staff apartments.

