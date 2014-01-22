HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Railroad Tycoon Is Selling His 87-Acre Connecticut Horse Farm For $US55 Million

Paige Cooperstein
Hunter Harrison,Canada’s top-earning CEO, just put his sprawling Ridgefield, Conn. horse farm on the market for $US55 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Harrison came out of retirement last year to head Canadian Pacific Railway and is ready to move on from Double H Farm, listed with Sally Slater, a horse property expert at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Double H has three houses, one dating back to the 18th century, and sits on 87 acres. There are indoor and outdoor riding rings, two barns, 12 paddocks and three luxury staff apartments.

Double H Farm sits on 87 acres in Ridgefield, Conn.

The main house was built in 2009. It sits at the top of the property.

It has a large, formal foyer.

The living room features 38-foot ceilings.

The loft above the living room has a wet bar and sprawling views of Double H Farm.

Limestone and fieldstone gas fireplaces fill the living areas.

There's an eat-in gourmet kitchen with an informal dining area.

The master suite has a dutch colonial ceiling.

A secret stairway in the master suite takes you down to a putting green with a golf simulator.

The wine cellar has antique glass walls and an Italian mosaic tiled floor.

There's also a tasting table in the wine cellar.

A network of riding trails crisscross Double H Farm.

The grounds include a 3.5 acre jumping derby field.

Horses can roam in one of 12 paddocks on the property.

Here's one of the barns on the farm.

Even the horses are kept in style.

Double H Farm has over 40 stalls in two barns.

