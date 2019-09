Here’s an important indicator of the economy that appears to be getting stronger and stronger.

Rail traffic growth is at a 6-month high per this chart from Cullen Roche.

Rail tends to be a reliable gauge of the overall economy, given that various commodities and industrial goods are shipped that way. So this is a good sign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.