Rail Traffic Just Had Its Best Week In 7 Months

Rail traffic is seen as a great gauge of the economy, since it represents moving goods that people are buying and selling in the real economy.

And at least by this measure, it looks like things are going well.

Cullen Roche at Pragmatic Capitalist flags the fact that rail traffic just hit its best level in 7 months, with a 10.8% weekly surge.

One thing that seems clear is that the economic impact of the shutdown is not showing up in a significant way in the data yet.

