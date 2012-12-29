Rail Traffic Is Ending 2012 With A Boom

Rail traffic is finishing 2012 in a big way. This week’s rail traffic data marks the second consecutive week of big gains with a 10.2% reading in year over year intermodal gains. This was an improvement over last week’s 8% gains and a big improvement over the 12 week moving average of 2.55%. There’s some seasonal discrepancy in the data, but the longer view is still consistent with an economy that is growing at least marginally.



Here’s more via the AAR:

“The Association of American Railroads (AAR) today reported gains for weekly rail traffic for the week ending December 22, 2012, with U.S. railroads originating 290,223 carloads, up .9 per cent compared with the same week last year. Intermodal volume for the week totaled 240,119 trailers and containers, up 10.2 per cent compared with the same week last year.

Fifteen of the 20 carload commodity groups posted increases compared with the same week in 2011, with petroleum products, up 71.5 per cent; crushed stone, sand and gravel, up 29.5; and lumber and wood products, up 27.3 per cent. The groups showing a decrease in weekly traffic included metallic ores, down 26.3 per cent; and coal, down 11.1 per cent.

Weekly carload volume on Eastern railroads was up 5.8 per cent compared with the same week last year. In the West, weekly carload volume was down 2.1 per cent compared with the same week in 2011.

For the first 51 weeks of 2012, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 14,470,898 carloads, down 3 per cent from the same point last year, and 12,111,536 trailers and containers, up 3.4 per cent from last year.“

Photo: Pragmatic Capitalism

