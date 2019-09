As we noted earlier, rail traffic had a strong September, and it even seems to be accelerating.



But here’s one category that’s very weak: forest products.

Of course, that means lumber, and that means housing. After year-over-year growth in the beginning of the year, it’s now gone negative.

