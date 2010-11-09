It's Really Sad That You're Not A Farmer

Well, maybe you are, but you’re probably not, and that’s too bad.



Not only are grain prices going through the roof, which is well documented, check out the situation on the volume side.

The latest report from the American Association of Railroads indicates that average weekly US carloads of grain just hit its highest level in years, and the second highest month EVER since the same month in 2007.

(2010 is the surging bright blue line)

