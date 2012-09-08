Rail Traffic Declined In August

Photo: ELBARTO3519 via YouTube

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) today reported U.S. rail carloads originated in August 2012 totaled 1,461,680, down 1.4 per cent compared with August 2011.But it was mostly because of coal, which fell down 7.3 per cent or 48,493 carloads.



Carloads excluding coal were up 3.3 per cent or 27,443 carloads in August 2012 compared with August 2011. Carloads excluding coal and grain were up 3.5 per cent or 25,889 carloads in August 2012 compared with August 2011.

“U.S rail traffic in August was pretty much same song, different verse,” said AAR Senior Vice President John T. grey. “Weakness in coal carloadings was largely but not entirely offset by increases in carloads of petroleum and petroleum products, autos, lumber, and several other commodities, with intermodal showing continued strength.”

AAR today also announced mixed weekly rail traffic declined 3.4 per cent for the week ended Sept 1, compared with the same week last year. U.S. railroads originating 292,732 carloads.

For the first 35 weeks of 2012, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 9,890,231 carloads, down 2.4 per cent from the same point last year, and 8,226,793 trailers and containers, up 3.7 per cent from last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the carloads.

