One of the best indicators that money can buy is rail traffic. It represents real business, and the numbers don’t get revised a million times.



Via PragCap and AAR, total traffic jumped 5.7% last week, with total carloads hitting the highest level since late 2008. The economy is chugging along.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.