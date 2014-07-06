Rail Traffic Is Growing Like Crazy

In recent days we’ve received plenty of evidence that the economy is accelerating.

Here’s the latest: Rail traffic.

The American Association Of Railroads put out its latest weekly look at industrial rail traffic on Wednesday, and it showed that activity is surging.

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) today reported increased U.S. rail traffic for June 2014, with both carload and intermodal volume increasing compared with June 2013. U.S. Class I railroads originated 1,177,655 carloads in June 2014, up 3.6 per cent (41,310 carloads) over June 2013. Year-over-year monthly carload growth averaged 4.9 per cent from March 2014 through June 2014, the highest average for any four-month period since December 2010 through March 2011. Total carloads averaged 294,414 in June, the highest weekly average for June since 2008.

This table shows nicely, how in a range of industrial categories, rail traffic growth is on fire.

