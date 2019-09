Warren Buffett’s gigantic, $44 billion wet kiss to the US rail industry has train stocks ablaze this morning.



Norfolk Southern (NSC) is trading up over 7%. Union Pacfic (UNP) is up over 3%, and Canadian Pacfic is also up over 3%.

