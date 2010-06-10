Rail Roads Are Running Out Of Spare Cars

Vincent Fernando, CFA

This chart from Goldman Sachs shows how U.S. spare railroad capacity is dropping fast. Excess freight cars dropped to 23.8% of the total fleet in May. This is a substantial reduction in under capacity and another tangible sign of continued economic strength from the ground.

April saw a substantial decline as well, which means that so far Q2 U.S. activity is looking healthy from the perspective railroads.

Chart

(Goldman Sachs, Positive data points in a sea of doubt, 7 June 2010, Scott Malat CFA)

