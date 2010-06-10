Rail Roads Are Running Out Of Spare Cars

This chart from Goldman Sachs shows how U.S. spare railroad capacity is dropping fast. Excess freight cars dropped to 23.8% of the total fleet in May. This is a substantial reduction in under capacity and another tangible sign of continued economic strength from the ground.
April saw a substantial decline as well, which means that so far Q2 U.S. activity is looking healthy from the perspective railroads.
(Goldman Sachs, Positive data points in a sea of doubt, 7 June 2010, Scott Malat CFA)
