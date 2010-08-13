Rail Traffic Moderates, But Still Expanding

A bit of a slowdown this week in rail traffic, but still expanding nonetheless (via AAR):



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Aug. 12, 2010 – The Association of American Railroads today reported only moderate gains in rail traffic for the week ending Aug. 7, 2010. U.S. railroads originated 284,507 carloads for the week, up 3.5 per cent compared with the same week in 2009, but down 13 per cent from the same week in 2008. In order to offer a complete picture of the progress in rail traffic, AAR reports 2010 weekly rail traffic with comparison weeks in both 2009 and 2008. Note that U.S. rail traffic fell sharply in fall 2008, when the financial crisis took hold.

Read the whole story at The Pragmatic Capitalist >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.