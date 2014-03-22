The Raiders Trade For Texans Bust Matt Schaub After Spending $US21.5 Million And Four Draft Picks On QBs

The Oakland Raiders will trade a late-round pick for Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schaub signed a five-year, $US66.15 million contract with Houston in 2012, but failed to live up to that deal. He bottomed out last year, losing his job to Case Keenum as the team finished with a league-worst 2-14 record.

The Raiders have an awful recent history of acquiring quarterbacks. They spent $US21.5 million and four draft picks acquiring QBs between November 2011 and November 2013.

The carnage:

Traded for Carson Palmer in 2011. Gave up a 2012 1st-round pick and a 2013 2nd-round pick. Paid him $US15 million before trading him to Arizona.

Traded for Matt Flynn in 2013. Gave up a 2014 fifth-round pick and a late-round 2015 pick. Paid him $US6.5 million before cutting him last November.

They have also dabbled with Terrelle Pryor, Matt McGloin, Matt Leinart, Jason Campbell, and Kyle Boller in the last three seasons. None of them stuck.

The Raiders have a ton of cap space, so Schaub’s $US14.5 million cap figure is a non-issue.

The big question is whether or not this will affect their willingness to take a quarterback in the NFL Draft. The Raiders have the fifth pick, which puts them in position to draft guys like Johnny Manziel, Blake Bortles, or Teddy Bridgewater.

They could see Schaub as a transitional QB who they can use in 2014 and discard when the QB they draft comes of age. Or, more likely, they see him as a quick-fix who will make them a contender immediately — which has been their downfall in the past.

