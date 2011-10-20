The Raiders Will Start Carson Palmer At Quarterback Less Than A Week After Trading For Him

Photo: AP

The Oakland Raiders will start Carson Palmer at quarterback on Sunday, Adam Schefter reports.The team traded a first-round pick in 2012 and a second-round pick in 2013 for the former Bengals quarterback yesterday, and they’re putting him to work right away.



Palmer will only have a few days of practice to get her barrings after not taking a snap this season.

So expect a lot of running when Oakland plays Kansas City this weekend.

