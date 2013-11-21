The Raiders Are Starting An Undrafted Rookie After Spending $US21.5 Million And Four Draft Picks On QBs

The Oakland Raiders have named Matt McGloin as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

In a limited sense, it’s not a surprise. McGloin was effective in a 28-23 win over Houston last week, and previous starter Terrelle Pryor has fallen apart since his hot start in September.

But when you consider all the money and resources Oakland has spent to acquire a franchise quarterback since 2011, it’s remarkable that Matt McGloin is now the starting QB for this team.

In the last two years Oakland has spent $US21.5 million and dealt four draft picks in trades for quarterbacks.

In October of 2011, they sent a 2012 first-round pick and a 2013 second-round pick to Cincinnati for Carson Palmer. They paid Palmer $2.5 million in 2011 and $12.5 million in 2012 before flipping him to Arizona last spring.

To replace Palmer, the Raiders traded for Matt Flynn. In April of 2013 they sent a 2014 fifth-round pick and an unspecific 2015 pick to Seattle for Flynn. They paid him $US6.5 million for one start before cutting him last month.

After a 10-week trial for Pryor — who was a highly-touted prospect before getting kicked out of Ohio State — they’re on to their third starter of the year.

McGloin is an undrafted rookie from Penn State. He came into training camp as the fourth-stringer, but ended up making the roster as the third quarterback.

The fact that he’s starting is representative of the franchise’s ineptitude in trading for quarterbacks.

That’s not to say he’s a bad player. He could end up being a Tony Romo-style late bloomer. But he is surely not the guy the franchise envisioned under center when they traded all those picks and signed all those big contracts.

